A race full of twists and turns

No surprises for the manufacturer that won the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo in Brazil, the fifth round of the 2024 WEC World Championship: the triumphant team at Interlagos was Toyotabut with the #8 crew of Hartley, Buemi and Hirakawa. The #7 was in control of the race and the Japanese manufacturer seemed destined for an easy one-two, but problems with the fuel intake cost Kobayashi, Conway and De Vries three minutes, an eternity that compromised their chances of victory.

The crew of the #7 still managed to climb up to fourth place with an overtaking move in the final minutes against the Ferrari #51who ran a solid race despite picking up a drive-through penalty in the first hour of the race for a full course yellow violation. Rounding out the podium were the two factory Porsches with the championship-leading #6 ahead of the #5.

The trio Vanthoor-Estre-Lotterer were really tough because, like the Toyota #7, they had to make a difficult comeback after a drilling in the first stint of the race following a contact with the 963 #12 ‘twin’ of the Jota in the Reta Oposta that leads to the Descida do Lago. A backmarker – the topic of backmarkers on a short and ‘toboggan’ track like the green and gold one has been very current to say the least – made the Porsche of the Jota lose momentum as it squeezed the #6 of Vanthoor towards the inside. The contact was inevitable and the damage suffered by the leaders of the standings who were then able to climb back up the ladder also thanks to a full course yellow ‘perfect’ for their strategy.

Sixth place for the other official Ferrari, the #50, which had won a month ago at Le Mans. They completed the points zone Porsche #38 (Jenson Button is in the crew and could have even aspired to fourth place without a drive-through in the final again for issues related to an infringement under the FCY regime), Peugeot #95, BMW #15 (first points for Marciello, Wittman and Vanthoor) and the Alpine #35 of Mick Schumacher, Lapierre and Gounon. Eleventh was the Ferrari customers #83 who as always put on a show with Kubica at the wheel until a contact with the Porsche #99 of Proton at Ferradura which compromised the chances of a top-10 for the ‘yellow’ of the Prancing Horse.

In the classroom LMGT3 Another success for the Porsche #92, the Lamborghini of Iron Dames that had signed the pole position had to give up due to a technical problem. On the podium there was also space for the Aston Martin #27 of Heart of Racing (the chances of fighting for the victory in the final vanished due to a drive-through for infringement under the FCY regime) and for the McLaren 95 of United Autosport. Fifth place for the BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi, sixth the Ferrari 296 #55 of AF Corse. Now the WEC will observe a long summer break to return to the track on September 1 in Austin in Texas at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth round of the 2024 championship which sees the Porsche #6 increasingly leading the Drivers’ standings, in the Constructors’ standings Toyota is now hot on Porsche’s heels, third is Ferrari.

WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Top 10 in Hypercar Class

WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Top 10 in LMGT3 Class