Ferrari, always trouble ahead

For Ferrari and its motorized vehicles, this 2023 seems to be truly a bewitched year. In fact, bad luck has a hand in it even in those (few) moments when things seem to turn in the right direction. In the last race in Melbourne, while the Maranello team had to collect a very heavy double zero – seasoned with recriminations and controversies – the Haas had managed to snatch six important points in the standings thanks to the seventh place collected by Nico Hulkenberg. The German veteran, who returned full-time to F1 this year after spending three seasons as a ‘reserve’, collected their first top-10 finish of the season, taking the American team to seventh place in the team standings.

MGU-K broken, Hulkenberg pardoned

But now a bitter surprise has arrived for the team directed by Gunther Steiner. On VF-23 #27 in fact the MGU-K seems to have broken. The German site revealed the indiscretion Auto Motor und Sportwho underlined how Hulkenberg was lucky to be able to cross the finish line, avoiding having to stop a few kilometers from the checkered flag. “I lost power for a short moment – Hulkenberg had told at the end of the GP – the gears were no longer synchronized. Then the power came back and I was told to park the car right after the finish line“. At this point the reason for the failure to return directly to closed park of former Aston Martin third driver after the checkered flag is clear.

Poor reliability

This Of course, a breakdown not only alarms the men of Kannapolis, but the entire Ferrari-powered patrol, including parent company and Alfa Romeo. In fact, reliability is proving to be a serious Achilles’ heel for all six of these single-seaters. In addition to Leclerc’s withdrawal in Bahrain and the subsequent grid penalty suffered in Saudi Arabia for battery replacement, in fact, on the eve of the most important phase of the Melbourne weekend, Haas and Alfa Romeo had replaced the internal combustion engine. Ferrari sporting director Mekies, explaining this choice, had spoken of conservative move. The MGU-K is a component that had already created trouble for the Cavallino in 2022: Haas alone had in fact suffered problems with this element on four occasions.

The (bad) memories of Baku

It would be essential for Ferrari to avoid reliability problems of any kind in the next races. Between accidents and troubles related in various ways to the power unit in fact the Prancing Horse team is the second to have completed fewer laps in the race at the start of the season; only Williams did worse. The next race, scheduled for the end of April, will also take place on the very fast track in Baku, where a year ago both reds were forced to retire due to a double technical knockout of the power unit.