Ferrari, the filming day took place yesterday

From the Barcelona race the Ferrari has decided to intervene in a substantial way on the SF-23, with updates that will try to improve the competitiveness of the car and solve the lack of consistency in the behavior of the single-seater. A single podium obtained in the first eight grands prix is ​​clearly a result below expectations and, moreover, the ranking does not lie, with the Reds fourth among the constructors at -199 from the rulers of Red Bull.

Surely the Red can aim to be ‘the best of the others’, i.e. Mercedes 45 points away and Aston Martin 32 points away; knowing full well that these two teams have also put on track and are also planning a substantial program of developments.

To speed up the recovery, after the positive notes on the race pace that emerged in Montreal, yesterday Ferrari exploited the 100 km available for the second and last filming day of the season, the session dedicated to shooting for sponsors and marketing, but which is commonly used by teams to test or check new single-seaters. The SF-23 with Carlos Sainz in the morning and Charles Leclerc in the afternoon, but also the 499P with Alessandro Pier Guidi, winner of the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans, were seen on track at Fiorano on Tuesday.

Here comes the new fund

Confirmed the rumors of the eve, which saw Ferrari ready to test a new car bottom. The part was tested by Charles Leclerc in its 50 km, to verify the correspondence between the data of the track and those of the simulator. In detail the new fund – according to the British report of RacingNews365 – presented a bargeboard with single step solutionbut also a rounded entrance edge for the conveyors that direct the air towards the venturi tunnel, a solution inspired by Red Bull.

There is also the new front wing

The Ferrari SF-23 will already have in Austria the innovations that ran at Fiorano, with the ambitious goal of catching up with rival teams. A decidedly courageous choice, given that the weekend program at Spielberg includes only one free practice session on Friday morning, before the parc fermé freezes, as Friday afternoon will already be qualifying time, given that the Sprint race will take place on Saturday . Yesterday morning Carlos Sainz tested the new front wing, also designed on the philosophy of Max Verstappen’s dominant RB19. At the Red Bull Ring you will also see a different rear wing (as told by RacingNews365) and a different management of the hybrid system as well as detailed aerodynamic changes, as anticipated by Sports Courier.