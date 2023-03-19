New road tests for the future Ferrari hypercar. Codenamed F250, it should be the heir of the LaFerrari: its debut is expected in 2025, therefore in two years, which is why the Maranello company is accelerating the development program for the new model. The prototype spotted on the road by Varryx, it wore a heavy camouflage livery, exactly like the other prototypes of the same model recently tested by the Prancing Horse.

Hybrid powertrain

Not many details relating to this model are known, but we do know that it will be powered by a hybrid propulsion group, as evidenced by the warning stickers evident both on the front and on the left side of the car: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, which in the past weeks mentioned a slide that emerged during the presentation of Ferrari’s future business plan last year, the new hypercar from the Maranello house will be powered by a sort of turbocharged engine with technology inherited from both Formula 1 and the Le Mans Hypercar programme, clearly coupled to some type of electrification. Clearly, to know the official data relating to power and acceleration, we will have to wait for the official debut of the model, the date of which has not yet been announced.

Impressive rear wing

Just like in the previous road tests, also in this case the aerodynamic element that catches the eye more than any other is an impressive rear wing: Ferrari doesn’t usually fit its road cars with large spoilers and wings, so seeing one like this on this prototype and all those tested in recent weeks is quite surprising. Should we therefore deduce that the Maranello car manufacturer equipped this prototype with a wing of this type only to conduct a series of aerodynamic tests? At the moment it is not easy to answer this question: we will certainly know more in the coming weeks.

