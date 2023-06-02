Testing continues for the next flagship Ferrari hybrid hypercar. A prototype of what is considered to all intents and purposes the electrified heir of the LaFerrari, codenamed “F250“, was spotted on Italian public roads wearing a camouflage livery to disguise its appearance. It has now been ten years since the current LaFerrari with V12 first went into production, a decade in which many things have changed in the automotive sector.

Ten years later

But these are times that Ferrari has almost always respected. Not too long ago, the CTO of the Maranello company, Michael Leiters, recalled this, speaking to the microphones of Autocar: “It is true that almost every ten years we release a new model. But it is also true that Ferrari only develops one when new technologies are available. So we need to figure out what technology we want on our new supercars.”

Lots of unknowns

However, we don’t know when the LaFerrari’s hybrid heir will debut. The latest rumors refer to the month of October next year, before the new track-focused XX sees the light in 2026 and a spider variant of this same hypercar in 2027. Not even the number of specimens in which it will be produced has been announced, however it is expected that it will be rather limited.

Design and engine

How many details are known about this car? At the moment few. Based on the road-pinched prototype, it can be assumed that Ferrari’s next flagship hybrid hypercar will boast a heavily scooped front bumper, a recessed bonnet similar to that of the iconic F50 and a rather substantial rear spoiler which runs along the entire width of the rear of the car. And the engine? As mentioned, it will be a hybrid engine, we are talking about an evolution of the 3.0-liter mild-hybrid V6 mounted on the 296 GTB. If this were confirmed, it would be the first time where a V12 is not used in a top-of-the-range Ferrari.