There Ferrari prepares for the weekend in Istanbul and this time it will be Carlos Sainz having to start running. As happened to Charles Leclerc in Russia, in fact, in the Turkish GP the Spaniard will see the new ‘enhanced’ power unit built in Maranello mounted on his SF21. However, this is the fourth to be homologated this season. So for the former McLaren driver the penalty on the grid will start. Sainz will have to start from the bottom, trying to recover to get back at least in the points. Already in Sochi Mattia Binotto had made it clear that the new engine would be supplied to the Madrilenian “at the earliest possible opportunity“And indeed it was.

Speaking of the Cavallino team principal, the second big news of the weekend for Ferrari concerns him. In fact, Binotto, as had already happened in some races this year, will not be present at the wall, but will remain to work in Maranello. “Mattia Binotto will not be physically present at the Turkish Grand Prix – reads the note released by the Scuderia – as has already happened on several occasions last year, the Team Principal will remain in the Maranello headquarters to concentrate on the development work of the car for next season but will follow all the sessions and the race from Remote Garage, in continuous connection with the team at Istanbul Park“.

Statistics in hand Turkey is a track with fond memories for Ferrari. The Cavallino team is in fact the most successful of all at Istanbul Park, with three successes all signed by Felipe Massa. The red also boasts eight podiums in Turkey, more than any other team. The last one dates back to last season and was grabbed by Sebastian Vettel at the end of a splendid comeback that took the German from 11th on the starting grid to third at the finish.