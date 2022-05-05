The first three races of the season – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia – had perhaps made someone imagine a Ferrari already in command, with Charles Leclerc, of that drivers’ title that hasn’t been seen in Maranello since 2007. But in a championship full of 23 events, the twist is just around the corner. The Imola home weekend took care of bringing the most ardent fans of the red team back to a reality that the men of the Cavallino have never denied: the F1-75 brought the red color back to the top, but to win there will be a lot of sweat. On the Santerno circuit, Max Verstappen almost halved the gap that separated him from the world leader and Red Bull, putting reliability problems aside for once, won 58 of the 59 points made available between Sprint and the ‘traditional’ race .

The design of the new Miami circuit, which in the section between turns 3 and 10 can recall certain sections of the Jeddah track and which has a very long rear straight, would seem to favor the speed characteristics of Red Bull. Ferrari’s main weakness so far has been top speed. Thus, if Milton Keynes continues to work on reliability to try to avoid debacles similar to those of Sakhir and Melbourne, the men of the red are instead considering the possibility of a change of power unit on Charles Leclerc’s car. The hypothesis was reported by Fulvio Solms on Corriere dello Sport.

The Ferrari plan would be that of anticipate the expected ‘rotation’ to guarantee the world leader a ‘bonus’ of power on a track where it could be needed. So far the reliability has not been lacking in the red one whose two withdrawals – both with Sainz in Australia and at Imola – have occurred due to accidents and not for technical reasons. So if the bulk of the updates will arrive in Barcelona, as Mattia Binotto has repeatedly reiterated, Leclerc could still get a little help in his head-to-head with Verstappen. The Monegasque’s margin is 27 points, a figure that is also useful for managing the various components, starting with the engine, on which Ferrari has worked a lot over the last few seasons.