Ferrari announces the launch of a new organizational structure “consistent with the strategic objectives of enhancement and exclusivity”

After the arrival of the new CEO Benedetto Vigna home Ferrari presents a new one organizational structure “consistent with its strategic objectives of enhancing the exclusivity of the brand, enriching product excellence, remaining faithful to its sporting DNA and focusing on carbon neutrality by 2030”. In a note, the company explains that the new organizational structure it will further stimulate innovation, optimize processes and increase collaboration, internally and with partners, expanding the leadership team through the promotion of internal talents and the strategic inclusion of certain skills.

“We want to push the boundaries further in all areas, using technology in a unique and Ferrari way” – said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari – “The new organization will improve our agility, which is essential to seize the opportunities in front of us in this rapidly changing scenario”. In particular, the following functions will now report directly to Vineyard: Product Development and Research & Development, key functions for the creation of Ferrari cars and for the unique and exclusive experience associated with them, whose decision-making process is optimized.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi he was appointed chief product development officer, following a career at Ferrari that began in 2002 and in which he held various roles in product development, production and most recently in sports management, where he was head of supply chain. Ernesto Lasalandra, appointed chief research & development officer, joins Ferrari from STMicroelectronics, of which he was group VP R&D general manager and where he gained over twenty years of experience in the innovative hi-tech sector. Philippe Krief, who already works at Ferrari, will be his deputy and will capitalize on over 35 years of experience in the automotive sector.

The second function concerns Digital & Data, with the task of accelerate digital transformation of the Company, ensuring that processes are increasingly data driven and digitally focused. Silvia Gabrielli, who has worked for Ferrari since 2019 and previously worked for Microsoft and other global digital players, is named chief digital & data officer.

So, it’s the turn of Technologies & Infrastructures, with the aim of strengthening collaboration and alignment between the development and production of our cars, ensuring maximum collaboration throughout the entire process. Davide Abate, formerly Head of Technologies and at Ferrari since 2012, he is appointed Chief Technologies & Infrastructures Officer.

Following, Purchasing & Quality, charged with further strengthening strategic partnerships to continue raising the bar for excellence. Pisces Angel is appointed Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer, after more than 20 years of experience in Financial Planning, Supply Chain and Product Planning, Services and Operations of STMicroelectronics.

Again, to follow: Manufacturing, which continues to report to the CEO. Andrea Antichi he is appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer, after having held the position of Head of Vehicle and having worked in Ferrari since 2006. Finally, Internal Audit and Compliance, which will further strengthen the transversality of these two areas.

Marco Lovati continues his role as Chief Internal Audit Officer and reports again to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ferrari NV Sabina Fasciolo continues to fulfill his role as Chief Compliance Officer. The following continue to report to the CEO: Brand Diversification, Benedetto Vigna ad interim; Content & Communication, Charlie Turner; Design, Flavio Manzoni; Finance & Financial Services, Antonio Picca Piccon; Sports Management, Mattia Binotto; Human Resources, Michele Antoniazzi; Legal, Carlo Daneo; Marketing & Commercial, Enrico Galliera.