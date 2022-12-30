2023 promises to be a very lively year for the automotive world. Despite the difficulties that the sector is facing due to the endemic crisis, the aftermath of the pandemic and above all electrification, there are many car brands that will debut new models in the year that is about to begin. Among these will also have its own space Ferrariwhich, on the strength of solid financial results and constant growth, will aim for 2023 with great ambitions, bringing to the debut several cars that will allow the Prancing Horse range to expand and further diversify.

Starting with the Ferrari Purosangue, the first high-wheeled model of the Maranello brand which, after its preview debut in 2022, is preparing for the commercial one which will take place in the middle of the year. The first SUV (even if the Cavallino does not want to hear this term associated with his car) brings a dowry the V12 engine, trademark of the Modena car manufacturer and a sine qua non to satisfy enthusiasts, ready to digest even the tall wheels if driven by the twelve cylinders. The curiosity around the driving dynamics of this car is very high but the premises are undoubtedly interesting. The new Purosangue is powered by the iconic V12 engine which in this case delivers 725 HP. The performances further contribute to making it a unique SUV of its kind: the shot from 0 to 100 km/h is consumed in just 3.3 seconds, 10.6 seconds are used instead to cover the 0-200 while the top speed is over 310 km/h. The twelve-cylinder is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox which has particularly short ratios with shorter shift times compared to the 7-speed DCT. The Ferrari Purosangue list price for Italy it starts at 390,000 euros.

Alongside the first high-wheeled model, however, there will also be room for other Cavallino innovations. Among these should be the Ferrari SF90 Evolution, the Special Version of the 1,000 HP plug-in hybrid super sports car and above all the Ferrari Roma Spider, an open-top variant of the elegant 2+ coupé from Maranello. Finally, the Prancing Horse could also decide to unveil a road version of the 499P in 2023, the hypercar that decreed the Modena brand’s return to the WEC.