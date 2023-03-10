The spotlights are focused on these days Thoroughbred Ferrariwith the first official test drives of the first Prancing Horse car with high wheels but they never sleep in Maranello and so a video teaser was released which anticipates the arrival of a new model. The new creature from the Modena brand will make its debut on 16 March at the Sebring 1000 Miglia which will also mark Ferrari’s great return to the Endurance championship races. No precise details on what the new Ferrari model is coming but there are several hypotheses on the table.

The Roma Spider peeks out

Starting with Ferrari Rome Spider, with the steering wheel that appears lit up and then in dim light that has the configuration that made its debut with the launch of the 2+ from Maranello. The open-air version of the elegant Cavallino berlinetta has been spotted several times on the road in recent months, with forklifts with camouflage livery which with difficulty hid the shapes of the discovered variant. Several Ferrari Roma prototypes were also used as a basis for testing the new V12 of the Maranello car manufacturer which, however, should debut no earlier than 2024. Some hypotheses also speak of a plug-in hybrid variant of the Roma, with some cars equipped with a charging points and stickers identifying electrified vehicles. Among the expected arrivals in the Maranello range there is also the SF90 Special Version, the even more extreme evolution of the Prancing Horse rechargeable hybrid supercar which should have a powertrain capable of exceeding the 1,000 HP of the standard model.

Few elements, lots of carbon

However, the clip does not provide precise indications, if not some carbon fiber elements that can be glimpsed quickly, leaving the car that will debut at the first WEC race of the season shrouded in an aura of mystery, an appointment in which we would see it at work for the first time Also the new racing hypercar from Maranellothe 499P which in turn will be the basis for a road version which should take up the legacy of the LaFerrari.