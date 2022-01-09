There may be, on the Ferrari list, a car capable of playing the role of heir to the LaFerrari Aperta. In recent days, a car was spotted in Maranello, presumably a plug-in hybrid due to the presence of flaps on each side of the passenger compartment, with the features of the Cavallino supercar; development is probably well under way and this makes the car a candidate candidate for presentation in the year of the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Modena company.

The youtuber intercepted the car Varryx, famous for the carspotting of Italian supercars. According to his reconstruction, the car would be an old Ferrari Daytona SP3 forklift, but with several parts shared with the LaFerrari Aperta. The wrapping is in matte black. It could also be, on balance, a car put on the road to test parts that are ‘hidden’ from view, mechanical or electronic.

Bound

Recently there have been several sightings in Maranello regarding new cars or already known car forklifts. Testing is continuing, for example, on the first Ferrari SUV, which will be launched under the name Purosangue. While already in 2020 cars resembling LaFerrari had been circulating in the factory area, raising more than one question mark. So something is cooking in the LaFerrari house.

Ferrari LaFerrari dates back to 2013. It came out with 963 horsepower, in exchange for 350 kilometers per hour of top speed. The car was equipped with a Hy-Kers hybrid system, in addition to the seven-speed gearbox and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Flavio Manzoni, with this car, had tried to combine the best of the technology available at the time in Maranello and the lines of the most important cars in the history of the brand, in particular the 330 P4 and the 312 P (two unforgettable sports prototypes of the era of gold of endurance races). Even the name chosen is strongly evocative, because after all it was (and still is today) a Ferrari with a capital F.