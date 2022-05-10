Max Verstappen-Red Bull 3, Charles-Leclerc Ferrari-2: after five races the Milton Keynes team and the Dutchman are ahead in the partial stage victories against the Monegasque and the Maranello team. In Melbourne, Ferrari pushed the team led by Christian Horner, which also recorded Verstappen’s second technical knockout in Australia in the first three races, problems that had plunged the reigning world champion to -46 points from Leclerc , a gap that led Max to say that 45 races would be needed to catch up on Ferrari.

After two and a third – the first Sprint Race of 2022 was held in Imola – Verstappen thanks to a full of points (victories and the two fastest laps available) returned to -18 from Leclerc and above all Red Bull showed on two completely different tracks that they are better than the current Ferrari F1-75 in handling tires, the softer ones in particular (the ‘medium’ compound both at Imola and Miami). In Maranello, before pulling the trigger on the debut of important updates, the porpoising problem had to be solved, the aerodynamic rebound on the straight, which in Florida was decidedly less evident than in previous events.

The team principal of the Red team, Mattia Binotto, pointed out at the end of the grand prix held at the Miami International Autodrome that at the moment Red Bull has about two-tenths of an advantage over Ferrari in the race and in certain conditions. “Now it’s up to us to develop, they have already done it and I expect they can’t keep up with this pace”the words of the number one of the Sports Management who after five races which he had identified as a time frame to determine the goodness or otherwise of the project still sees Ferrari at the top in both rankings.

According to today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, the package of updates planned for Barcelona involves the performance heart of the 2022 single-seaters, ie the fundwhich must work in symbiosis with the wings. “The major problem for the F1-75 compared to the RB18 was the deterioration of the medium compound tires. – writes Paolo Filisetti – an effect of the reduced grip induced by the aerodynamic load generated by the bottom of the car. The decision to adopt flat wings on this track highlighted how much Ferrari, in this respect, is decidedly less effective than Red Bull. A weakness that could be resolved with the debut of the new fund planned for Barcelona, ​​eliminating the efficiency gap that separates the two cars ”. The bottom will have changes with skids placed diagonally to the side of the Venturi channels, novelties inspired by Red Bull, after the latter drew other ‘inspirations’ from Ferrari, always observed with great attention by Adrian Newey on the starting grid on the occasion of every Grand Prize.