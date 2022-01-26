On the Ferrari livery for 2022 some drafts have leaked, but nothing official and probably nothing for sure will be known before the official unveiling of the new car, scheduled for the virtual event scheduled for next February 17. Alberto Antonini, from the columns of FormulaPassion.ithe suggested fewer shades in the red livery. The social channels of the Maranello team, on the occasion of the welcome to the new logistic partner Ceva Logistics, showed last year’s SF21 – in the 2021 color that is fading towards the rear – with a new sponsor scheme on the livery.

In fact, theannounced absence of Mission Winnow, which in 2021 stood out on the bonnet of the car with its MW on a green background, a reference to the ecological nature of the brand, whose space remains empty. Similarly, the return of the bank sponsor Santander, which laterally signs the front wing, the nose, and is present under the race number. Ceva Logistics also notes the previous UPS logistics partner, Richard Mille, at the level of position on the car’s design, occupying the space reserved last year at Mission Winnow at the driver’s legs. Less than a month and the wait on the lines and livery of the new Ferrari 2022 – which should be called SF22 or SF75 – will vanish with the presentation of the new single-seater entrusted again to the talented Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Mattia Binotto welcomed Ceva Logistics: “We are happy to welcome a company such as CEVA Logistics as the new Team Partner of the Scuderia, which shares fundamental values ​​with us such as excellence, commitment, innovation and passion. In the world of motor racing, efficiency and organization are fundamental to achieving objectives in every sector and logistics are a crucial aspect of our daily activity, both on the track and in Maranello. With CEVA we know not only that we can count on a company of the highest level in its sector of activity but also that we have a partner who is particularly attentive to support us in achieving a key objective for Ferrari and Formula 1, to become carbon neutral by 2030.“.