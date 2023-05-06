Good start

The first of the three American weekends this season got off to a good start for Ferrari, at least on a purely chronometric level: in the In fact, PL1 in Miami Charles Leclerc set the third fastest time of the session, beaten only by the two Mercedes who set the fastest time using a new soft tire at the end of the session. The Monegasque of the red, however, preceded the world leader Max Verstappen, fourth with the Red Bull and immediately settled in front of the second red of Carlos Sainz.

Gearbox replacement

If the first response from the circuit was positive, however, some small notes of attention for Ferrari and for Leclerc came from the reliability sector. The #16 from Maranello, fresh from the third place conquered in Baku, in fact competed in FP1 with a new change, as certified by the official FIA press release which takes into account the various components replaced on the drivers’ cars during the race weekend. For Leclerc it is theintroduction of the second change in the seasonout of four that can be used before incurring a penalty.

New MGU-K

In a second press release from the federation it then emerged how Ferrari has decided to replace the MGU-K also on Leclerc’s car. Also in this case it was a rotation absolutely foreseen by the regulation, given that Leclerc inaugurated his second unit out of four granted over the entire championship. So for him there is no risk of having to collect a penalty on the grid.

New power unit for Ocon

Legal substitutions have also arrived at Alpine, specifically on Esteban Ocon’s car. At number #31 the transalpine team changed the whole power unit, therefore mounting a second unit completely renewed in its components. To complete the list of replacements there is also the replacement of the battery on Oscar Piastri’s McLaren. Also in this case no penalty for the Australian. Of the latter component, in fact, two different ones can be used per season before suffering a retreat on the grid.