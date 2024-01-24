Announcement this afternoon

“We will compete where we have never competed before.” So the Ferrari yesterday stimulated the curiosity of enthusiasts towards the new challenge that awaits the Prancing Horse which is ready to try its hand at a new 'track': boating.

According to what has been gathered by our editorial staff, in fact, a 20 million euro investment is ready for the construction of a boat, a 100 foot full foiling, a project that will be led by John Moneythe illustrious Italian navigator very close to Ferrari President John Elkann.

Soldini has just formalized the end of the collaboration relationship with Maserati after 11 years in which he traveled over 200 miles first with the Maserati VOR70 monohull and then with the Maserati Multi70 trimaran, a boat that brought foiling technology to the ocean (i.e. a 'board' that has an aerodynamic wing instead of the fin that allows you to detach yourself from the water, thanks to the foil the board detaches itself from the surface of the water by gliding, giving the sensation of gliding on the water). The official announcement is expected this afternoon of the new partnership between Giovanni Soldini and Ferrari to bring the Maranello company to compete not only on the track, but also on the water.