No problems on the rear analyzed in Maranello

Charles Leclerc two weeks ago in Spain in Barcelona he finished Q1 in 19th position ahead only of Logan Sargeant thus finding himself eliminated after the first session of Qualifying. Judging by the on-board reports, the Monegasque driver also had serious problems setting up the left-hand bends, with team principal Frederic Vasseur obviously trusting the Monegasque driver’s words on the anomalous behavior of the car.

Ferrari replaced the entire rear end as a precaution with Charles Leclerc who started the Spanish Grand Prix from the pit lane. The men in red sent the whole rear under ‘accuse’ to Maranello to carry out in-depth analyzes in search of the possible culprit (we had assumed that it could be a micro-crack in some component of the rear), but the surveys did not show particular yielding or breakages as Leclerc himself confirmed at the press conference, not hiding the fact that the lack of an objective problem makes the question even more worrying.

The words of Charles Leclerc

“We haven’t discovered any particular problems with the difficulties I had in qualifying in Barcelona on Saturday – said Charles Leclerc – I think I wasn’t the only one who had particular difficulties, and we need to understand these things. At the moment we don’t have an explanation, so this is a little more concerning, and it is here that we must insist and try to understand the origin of these problems. Because obviously the feeling was really negative, I lost 6-7 tenths in the left-hand corners and there is data to prove it. It was the first time this happened to me in my career and I have nothing more to add to be honest.”

Regarding the developments that Ferrari has planned for the next races, Leclerc underlined that he was satisfied with the fact that a clear path to follow had been identified: “We just have to keep pushing, trying to bring updates as quickly as possible and regularly, which is our goal now, to try and close the gap with the teams ahead of us, especially in terms of race pace, because Sainz in Spain he had a good Saturday, but then lost ground on Sunday (the Spaniard called his race a slow bleed). What gives me confidence, however, is that there is a clear direction in which we want to work and improve and this is what makes me believe in the project“.