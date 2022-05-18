In 2022 the track has already taken a good revenge on the simulation and on the anomaly that sees the teams forced by the regulation to have just two 100 km filming days per season in order to actually get on the track, all the rest of the development and updates must be studied in the factory in the simulator or in the wind tunnel, in which, however, the flows cannot exceed 180 km / h.

These anachronistic stakes dictated by the desire not to give too much advantage to the top teams that have the structures and resources to potentially get on the track every week have led, for example, to the non-emergence of the phenomenon of porpoising up to the pre-testing in Barcelona, ​​where the high-speed aerodynamic rebound as a side effect of the ground effect manifested itself putting several teams in trouble. Mercedes and Aston Martin, in particular, had to raise the set-up losing a lot of downforce and this compromised the start of the season of the W13s and AMR22s.

Also there Ferrari is not immune to porpoising and the package of updates planned for Barcelona is also aimed at mitigating if not at resolving this phenomenon in order to fully unleash the full potential of the F1-75 in terms of aerodynamic load generation through the ideal lowering of the trim. The Scuderia di Maranello last Friday ‘spent’ the second filming day – out of two – available this season. The venue chosen by Ferrari was the Monza circuit where Charles Leclerc was engaged at the wheel.

According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport in an article by Paolo Filisetti on the occasion of the track test, among the many innovations it was also tested a medium-high load rear wing at constant speed to verify the correlation between the data emerged in the wind tunnel and those actually collected on the track, a test that would have led to the final resolution of this update for Spain. Also in Barcelona are not excluded news on the bodywork, with always generous sides, but more waisted to improve aerodynamic efficiency and reduce drag on straight lines.