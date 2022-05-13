100 km, which on the Monza circuit are equal to something more than 17 laps. This is the maximum limit set by the FIA ​​regulations for the filming day made with the car of the current season. There Ferrari took advantage of the weekend break between the spectacular show of the Miami GP and the first stage of the ‘European season’, scheduled for next weekend in Barcelona, ​​to play the second and last day of the year dedicated to films for the sponsors . The first took place, right in Barcelona, ​​before the start of the season. A ‘formally’ commercial initiative which, however, inevitably, in times of contingent tests, takes on a rather important value from a technical point of view.

In fact, it is no mystery that in Maranello – as happens in all the other teams – we wanted to take advantage of today’s laps to test some solutions related to the technical updates that team principal Mattia Binotto has announced will be introduced in the next Spanish GP. . The feeling, also given by the choice of the track, was that they wanted to experiment above all with the anti-hopping upgrades, on a circuit whose layout is particularly critical for the problem of porpoising. At the wheel of the F1-75 the World Championship leader presented himself Charles Leclerc, also portrayed in a photograph published by the official Ferrari social accounts. The Italian team did not provide any particular official comments regarding the day’s activity, limiting itself to a post certifying the conclusion of the filming day and giving the appointment to all the fans for next Sunday’s match in Catalan soil.