Back on track

The Formula 1 Circus, which rightly stopped last Sunday in Imola choosing not to take to the track given the tragic flood that was overwhelming the Emilia Romagna area in those days, is now ready to shine again. He will do it by competing in the most glamorous location that can be found in old Europe: Monte Carlo. The track in the Principality could be the right one to finally give fans a surprise, after in the first five GPs – and also in the Baku Sprint – a Red Bull driver has always been on the top step of the podium.

Leclerc chases the dream

In Monaco, however, what matters most is qualifying and Aston Martin, Mercedes and above all Ferrari want to finally try to make the reigning world champions smile. The idol of the house, Charles Leclerc doesn’t have a particularly good relationship with ‘his’ GP. Between F2 and F1 he took pole position three times yet he never even managed to score a podium finish, despite the narrow streets of the Principality making it practically impossible to overtake.

Ferrari headache

But in Munich it will be all Ferrari to be called to a feat, on the weekend that will open tomorrow with the first free practice session. In fact, between the track and the market, the Prancing Horse seems stylish desperate search for certaintiesas was highlighted on the Sports Courier also by Fulvio Solms, who in presenting the Monegasque weekend also returned to mentioning the strange case of Laurent Mekiesalready promised husband of the AlphaTauri but still very present in the red box wall.

“[…]. We don’t know if it’s the right time but the season isn’t good, with Ferrari looking for itself on the technical front and many uncertainties in terms of personnel (Laurent Mekies will still be at the wall). Red Bull flies […]but if there is one place where he can stumble it is Montecarlo and therefore Ferrari […] can and must, should, take advantage of it. […] we must not forget Carlos Sainz, […]. The right opportunist, the Spaniard knows the Monte Carlo podium well […]. «Adrenaline», says Charles when asked for a synonym for GP Monaco. […]. On the other hand, for years he traveled it at twenty an hour with the school bus, […] has all the elements available to appreciate the differences. Then there’s also the raging weather: yesterday the forecasts said Friday was dry, Saturday was wet and showers Sunday during the race. This is also roulette, and one not to be overlooked“.