We had already written a few day ago and, although it was the first day of April, it was not a joke (as some had thought). There Ferrari And Mission Winnow, who had split up just earlier this season, have actually returned to team up together. The brand linked to Philip Morris – linked for over 20 years to the Ferrari and F1 galaxy – has lost the role of title sponsor but he has returned to be part of the realities that support the Cavallino team in its race towards regaining the world championship titles for drivers and manufacturers, which have been missing from the Maranello boards from 2007-2008.

The confirmation of the newly found partnership, which could easily already be guessed from the sponsors’ cartel published on the official website of the Italian team, came through a video posted on Instagram from Ferrari itself. However, the brand should no longer appear predominantly on the F1-75 livery, as it did when the role was that of the team’s main sponsor.