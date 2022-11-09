Schumacher drove nine races in the Ferrari, winning five of them en route to his sixth world championship in 2003. A year later, the German captured his seventh and final world title. In 2013, Schumacher suffered a brain injury in a skiing accident, after which he fell into a coma.

“It’s special because this car is one of only four race cars to have more than four victories for Ferrari, and then also with one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation behind the wheel, Michael Schumacher,” said a spokesman.