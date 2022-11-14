If last year the Abu Dhabi GP was decisive for the assignment of the two world titles, drivers and constructors, this time the final race of the season, in Yas Marina, will determine the square of honor in both rankings. At Interlagos there was above all talk of the duel between the drivers, with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who both tried, unsuccessfully, to get help from their respective pit mates in the challenge that now sees them paired at 290 points in the ranking. On an economic level, however, the most interesting battle is the one he is opposing Ferrari And Mercedes for the second step of the podium in the team classification. The Maranello team has been ahead of their Anglo-German rivals all year and it would be a mockery to be overtaken in the final race.

In Brazil, however, the W13 showed impressive speed, which places it like legitimate favorite for the victory at Yas Marina. If the silver arrows really were to earn their second consecutive victory on the track, perhaps even replicating the Interlagos double, paradoxically they will have to hope for the help of the rival Red Bull archers to be able to pass the Ferrari right on the finish line. The two teams, in fact, reach the end of the 2022 season separated by 19 points in favor of the Cavallino. In the event of a tie, the Italian team would prevail, already certain to have brought home more victories this season than the home of the Star. Therefore, even in the event of a 1-2 again by Hamilton and Russell, even with the addition of the fastest lap, Leclerc and Saniz ‘would still be enough’ to close the race in third and fifth position to guarantee Ferrari the silver medal.

If, on the other hand, Mercedes fails to score a double, the situation would become very complicated for Toto Wolff’s team. With a first and third place finish for the Mercedes, in fact, a fourth and fifth place would be enough for the Ferrari fans, even if the one between Hamilton and Russell also earned the additional point of the fastest lap. From these quick counts it is evident how Red Bull’s performance will lead the wayappeared in serious crisis in Brazil and conditioned by the internal tensions that are opposing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.