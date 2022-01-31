Communication is everything, especially in 2022. And even the timing of a message can hide many intentions. So that a trivial game like that of Wordle it can be a harbinger of potential controversy. Controversies that have recently found wide acceptance in Formula 1: the Mercedesbut this time the target of the possible shot is there Ferrari.

The Scuderia di Maranello has in fact published a nice tweet that it draws SF on a red field. Focusing only on the red boxes, however, the image draws a number 1. This, in addition to the use of black, has given rise to numerous social fantasies on the part of the fans, who already imagine a much more important presence than black in the new livery and dream of a return to the top of the Scuderia.

After almost two hours, Mercedes ‘copied’ the tweet (actually the style was already ‘customs cleared’ before the Ferrari message) underlining not the number 1 but the 103. Exactly the victories of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1. There are those who saw a dig at Ferrari, others a signal of the imminent rapprochement of Hamilton with Mercedes and F1.