Ferrari, we change: Mekies’ latest at Silverstone

At Ferrari, the changeover we anticipated in recent weeks is ready. Laurent Mekies it is in fact to greetings not only on paper but also as regards the operational activity at the low wall. In fact, barring last-minute unforeseen events, the Frenchman, the next AlphaTauri team principal, will wear the Ferrari colors on the track for the last time at Silverstone.

Ready Ioverno in the role of sporting director

As confirmed by our correspondents at Silverstone, the relay race between the Ferrari sporting director and his successor Diego is at the starting line Iovernowho after six years will see himself in the leadership positions on race weekends.

Mekies, described by the new team principal Frederic Vasseur as “a pillar” of the Reds at the start of the season, agreed in the spring with AlphaTauri, and in the last few months the tug of war between the Scuderia from Maranello and Red Bull has naturally release the French before the end of the contract. Vasseur insisted that Mekies continue in the role long enough to prepare a succession. The remote dispute with Red Bull (irritated by the fact that Ferrari went ‘fishing’ among its technicians) now seems to have been resolved: Mekies will be released in mid-July and will take command of the wall in Faenza after the period of gardening. We will see it operational again for the beginning of 2024, with new colors.

As for his replacement, Ioverno was already present at the Ferrari wall in Canada and Austria: Vasseur involved him in more and more activities within the team and in relations with the Federation, but it should not be forgotten that the Bolognese engineer he had already held a similar role until 2017. For the Scuderia di Maranello, Mekies’ farewell is the latest in a series of farewells involving the team, following those of former team principal Mattia Binotto and the former head of aerodynamics David Sanchez: An era has officially ended, but what is more important is that another has begun.