From: Johannes Welte

After the accident, the Ferrari is halfway in the verge © ZOOM.TIROL

A Ferrari meeting at a luxury hotel in Kirchdorf near Kitzbühel (Tyrol) ended in a fiasco on Saturday. When a 63-year-old ignored the right of way when exiting a five-star hotel, there was a violent crash.

Kitzbühel – Just as a parade of sports cars was about to leave the hotel’s entrance to the main road, a Ferrari driver (63) from Lower Austria drove onto Loferer Straße – the B178 federal road. A 66-year-old female passenger sat in the passenger seat of the red car.

Other Ferraris also wanted to be behind the 63-year-old on the main road, apparently the man lost his nerve and accelerated. But a driver (42) was on the B173, there was an accident, the Honda rammed the Ferrari. The impact was so severe that the Ferrari’s rear wheel was ripped off and the sports car landed in an adjacent meadow.

The 66-year-old passenger in the Ferrari and the 42-year-old Honda driver were slightly injured, and the small car was also badly damaged. During the recording of the accident, the main road was only passable in one lane in the area of ​​the entrance. From then on nothing happened quickly.

