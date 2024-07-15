During the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, a fire broke out in the McLaren Hospitality area (on the day of qualifying, precisely on June 22nd). A fire probably caused by a short circuit in the McLaren Team kitchen.

Several security personnel intervened immediately and Mario Isola, Director of Pirelli Motorsport, rushed to offer assistance. The motorhome staff and visitors, including drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were immediately evacuated.

The Ferrari team did not hold back and intervened to help put out the fire with their own fire extinguishers, but then hosted the boys and drivers of the McLaren Team in the Cavallino hospitality.

McLaren’s letter sent to Ferrari

There McLaren he really appreciated this gesture and he delivered at the Ferrari a beautiful one letterwith which he wanted to express his gratitude to the Maranello team for what happened in the Spanish Grand Prix. After the Silverstone Grand Prix, Ferrari published the letter received from McLarenIn a sealed message, the British team wanted to sincerely thank Ferrari for what happened in the Spanish Grand Prix following the fire that broke out in the McLaren garage.

As we all know, Ferrari and McLaren have been competing for more than 50 years and have therefore maintained a bitter rivalry for several years, even during Schumacher’s tenure – particularly in 2007 – and subsequently, more recently, with the period of industrial espionage scandal. A lot of things have happened now, and a good relationship has been established between the two teams and for now there is no fight for the World title.

The words contained within the letter:

“To the Ferrari Team. A big thank you to you, who offered our team your assistance and hosted us over the Spanish GP weekend. We really appreciated it, it is a great example of what the true spirit of Formula 1 is. The fierce competition on the track, and a great community outside. Zak Brown“.

GP Spain 2024 F1

Who is McLaren?

McLaren Group is a motorsport and engineering giantis also a British holding company based in Woking, England, founded by Ron Dennis in 1981. The brand name is immediately associated with Formula 1but the group has expanded its wide range of activities in various fields; in fact it has become a champion in the automotive and engineering sectors.

There is McLaren Racing (the famous division, which manages Formula 1 teams with the aim of winning world titles), McLaren Automotive (founded in 1992, this division designs, develops and produces high-performance sports cars and supercars, known for their elegant design and innovative use of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber). There is also McLaren Applied, which uses the automotive experience, in fact this division creates innovative technical solutions for various sectors, including aerospace and medical.

In short, the McLaren Group operates worldwide, representing a wide range of business interests. In short, it represents an iconic brand that has become a key player in the vision of engineering and new technologies as well as in the world of motor racing.

Who is Ferrari?

Ferrari is a legend on four wheelsborn in 1947 by Enzo Ferrari. Ferrari SpA, is an Italian automobile manufacturer based in Maranelloin the province of Modena. Emblem of the utmost excellence and prestige, the Prancing Horse represents not only the best sports cars, but also a unique experience that combines passion, technology and design. All Ferrari cars are designed to offer the highest level of performance, where power, speed and handling meet, to say the least exceptional.

There Scuderia Ferrari: As far as Ferrari racing is concerned, this is one of the most successful sectors in the history of Formula 1: 16 constructors’ titles and 15 drivers’ titles achieved by Schumacher, Lauda Niki, and Vettel Sebastian.

There are also the Ferrari Museums of Maranello and Modena, which are an excellent introduction to the history, passion and technology that have made the brand a legend.

Read also all the news from Formula 1