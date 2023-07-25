The nightmare of 2020 returns

Three years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, Ferrari was experiencing its most difficult season – in terms of results achieved – from 1980 to today. No wins, only three podiums and above all one humiliating sixth place in the Constructors’ classification. But that was precisely the year of Covid, of the championship that started in the middle of summer, gods engines ‘castrated’ by the secret agreement with the FIA. It was thought that, despite the crisis of results that increasingly envelops the skies of Maranello, such a negative result would no longer be achieved. Instead, numbers in hand, Ferrari must wake up, because the real risk is that 2023 will turn into something very similar to that debacle.

Breath on the neck

Last year Ferrari was in contention for the world title for half of the season and second place in the Constructors was the starting point for this year, which – according to everyone’s forecasts – should at least be kept. Instead Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz soon discovered that their SF-23 was the fourth force on the track, overtaken – as well as by Red Bull – by both Mercedes and Aston Martin. Now the performance gap with the Silverstone team seems to have closed, but the Scuderia still remains behind Lawrence Stroll’s team in the standings and – behind them – thebegins to feel the breath down the neck of the McLaren.

The ‘goal’ of the ex

The Woking team, led by Andrea Stella – an increasingly regretted ex-Ferrari driver – has introduced one in Austria version 2.0 of the MCL60 and the results were not long in coming. Since the British GP, when updates were available for both drivers, the papaya cars have collected two second places with Lando Norris and a fourth and fifth place with Oscar Piastri. The gap with Ferrari, after Austria was 125 lengths, has now been reduced to 80 points. In two races, therefore, Norris and Piastri narrowed 45 points to Leclerc and Sainz.

Soft pillow, but not too much

On paper a ‘cushion’ of 80 points it seems more than reassuring. For comparison, Ferrari must recover ‘only’ 56 from McLaren. However, the fact that there are still 11 races to go before the end of the championship and that in the last two weekends the British team has averaged 22.5 per GP can only scare the Prancing Horse fans. To finish the championship ahead of Ferrari, McLaren would need to earn just over seven points per race on average. A haul that is certainly not impossible considering the latest performances of the two MCL60s.

At this point Aston Martin is also shaking, which precedes the Maranello team by only 17 lengths. What is certain is that Ferrari must avoid slipping into fifth position at all costs in the team classification. It would be a very hard blow in terms of image that would hardly allow the redemption attempt to be prepared with the necessary tranquility, which will necessarily have to be implemented in 2024.