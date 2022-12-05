For a week now the resignation of Matthias Binotto from the role of team principal and managing director of Scuderia Ferrari are official. The engineer from Reggio will continue to carry out his duties until 31 December, then after 28 years of honorable career in Maranello he will leave the red overalls in view of a future still to be written, but with numerous suitors who have already knocked on the door of the ‘now ex number one on the Prancing Horse wall.

“Like a bolt from the blue”. Like this Louis Mazzola – in turn with a twenty-year past in Ferrari as an engineer dedicated to research and development – ​​defined Binotto’s farewell on the occasion of the meeting ‘The Drake. Stories of circuits, races and icons’ which took place on Sunday afternoon at the headquarters of the Dino Zoli Foundation in Forlì. The motto of the Ferrari by Mattia Binotto was #BeingFerrari and according to Mazzola #BeingFerrari must first of all start from a winning mentality: “The concept of Ferrari needs to be reformed, essentially based on a winning mentality. We need to reform a competent group that is amalgamated and has a single goal, which is to make the car a winner, that is, one that can compete to win a championship.”her words.

This amalgam, a fundamental ‘chemistry’ to take advantage of every opportunity that arises on the track, has not been encountered by Mazzola in the recent past. The term of comparison available to the engineer from personal experience, however, is difficult for anyone to match: “I was lucky enough to experience Ferrari’s best years with Ross Brawn, which was a real amalgamator. I haven’t seen this this year and I haven’t seen this in previous years. This must be the real revolution that Ferrari must set as its goal”.

The future of the Scuderia Ferrari at the level of commander on the track has yet to be written and it cannot be excluded that Maranello could take its cue from the ‘Red Bull model‘ which divides into three figures duties and honors related to operations on the bridge of a team that goes on the track with the aim of conquering the world title.