The F1 Academy grid continues to expand, the all-female championship which from 2024 will see an even wider commitment from Formula 1 teams.

Starting from this season, in fact, each team in the top series will have to nominate a driver who will represent it in the F1 Academy, also showing off the livery of the F1 team that selected it.

The latest to be added to the list is Maya Weug, until last year in the Formula Regional championship where she was able to collect 27 points despite a team that was anything but top-class.

In reality, Weug had been announced by Ferrari as a representative of its F1 Academy program already last December as part of the FDA reorganization, but it had not been confirmed which team she would take to the track with. However, on Thursday, the Cavallino team announced that the young Dutch driver will take part in the championship with Prema, naturally with the livery of the Maranello company.

Photo by: Ferrari Maya Weug

The 19-year-old, born in Spain but of Dutch and Belgian nationality, joined the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy in 2021, after winning the “Girls on Track – Rising Stars” program, managed by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in collaboration with the young drivers program of the Maranello company.

“I am really excited to start racing this season. I am sure that working with the esteemed Prema team will be an interesting experience. It is a great honor for me to continue representing Ferrari this year, especially on such an interesting platform as F1 Academy. Now I am preparing hard with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and with Prema, with the aim of being a leader this season”, declared Weug.

With the confirmation of the young 19-year-old from Cavallino, the F1 Academy grid continues to take shape. Undoubtedly all eyes will be on Doriane Pin, one of the most interesting talents around.

Photo by: Ferrari Maya Weug

After becoming single-seater champion in her homeland, the French driver entered the Iron Dames, arriving at the Ferrari Challenge, where she won the European series in 2022. She subsequently moved to the WEC with Prema racing in the LMP2 class at the wheel of the Oreca #63 , with which she reached the podium already on her debut at Sebring. Doriane Pin will also race with Prema in the F1 Academy, however representing Mercedes, which recently included her in its project dedicated to the Academy.

So far, Bianca Bustamante with McLaren, Lia Block who will represent Williams, Carrie Schreiner for Sauber, Chloe Chambers for Haas, Tina Hausmann for Aston Martin and Abbie Pulling for Alpine have also been confirmed. Only Red Bull and AlphaTauri (in the future Racing Bulls) are missing, who have not yet announced their programs.