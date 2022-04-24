The Cavallino team principal and the season started at the top: «2020 was a pain. The Mercedes? He’s in trouble “

Mattia Binotto has never lost his peace of mind, not even in the storm of recent seasons, when his avatar signed by Crozza risked replacing him in the collective imagination: and now that as team principal he has brought Ferrari back to where it belongs, it is the case of recognize it.

Binotto, in the dark times did you happen to wonder “who made me do it”?

«Never, I don’t think my role is more important than others and the team has remained united in difficulties. We are all essential ».

So, waiting for 2022, did the criticisms make you smile?

«2020 was a real suffering and when you suffer you cannot laugh, not even inside. There was the hope of doing well with the new regulation, we had confirmation of this in the tests ».

Has the property always been by your side?

“The shareholders had the courage and will to invest in patience and resources, to give us the tools and time necessary to build the car we have today”.

Why is Sainz, net of yesterday’s comeback and 2nd place in the standings, further behind?

«In 2021 he adapted better than other drivers who changed teams but still took a few races to get to the top. I believe that even now it is part of his attitude to learn and progress step by step, I expect growth in the short term ».

Did Leclerc’s start to the season amaze you?

«He has a natural talent, he knows how to adapt to the car in any conditions. But he has to do much better … (laughs) ».

He seems ready for the assault on the World Cup.

«At times in the past he was impetuous to fill the gap in the car, but this leads to mistakes. This year he knows he can count on a faster car, which changes the attitude of the drivers. Charles has already won some titles, in F2 and F3, he knows what it means to stay in front and finish a championship ».

Yesterday didn’t have broad enough shoulders for Verstappen – is their rivalry set to explode?

“It will last a long time. This is the beauty of this F1, there is a generational change with very talented young drivers ».

Less beautiful, perhaps painful, will it be to give orders to the pilots?

«When it happens it will not be painful, also because it is shared by them. Our rivals must remain the others, not be internal to the team ».

Do you think Mercedes can get back to your level?

“Honestly, I see it tough, they don’t have a single problem and they’re in trouble. Sooner or later they will be competitive again, but for this year it is a very complicated exercise ».

Do you feel ready to open a cycle?

«We will try, it will be a long and difficult road, more than in the past because these regulations will lead to greater convergence between the teams. Let’s plan for the future, Sainz’s renewal goes in this direction ».

The management of the red flags in qualifying, with Verstappen who was able to finish the lap of pole, made you turn up your nose: what do you think of the new race direction?

«We were unlucky, there is a penalty when the referee blows the whistle. The team of sporting directors has to cut their teeth, I understand their cautious approach. You are not born “learned”. Making decisions is always difficult, we have a good relationship with the federation and we discuss after each match ».

Are you worried about (non) compliance with the budget cap?

«The FIA ​​is making sure that everyone applies it identically and I think that a further effort must be made on this front. Here too, we are ready to help them ».

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS