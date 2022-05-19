The minimum weight is one of the big headaches of most of the teams at the start in F1 this 2022. The majority of the teams expected the FIA ​​to concede 10 kilos more just before the start of the season, a real ‘pardon’ for all the overweight cars , and instead the Federation has limited itself to lifting the minimum weight of three kilos, forcing the ‘overweight’ teams to seek solutions in order not to give precious tenths to the competition.

Red Bull, for example, has started to streamline in Imola through a new fund and will do the same in Barcelona by continuing one slimming care which will be missing only two kilos after the news that will arrive in Spain for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Another expedient used by many teams to recover a few kilos was to reduce the ‘painted’ portions of the car, leaving the carbon exposed without livery. One example is Williams.

Ferrari in Barcelona is expected to make a big comeback after the defeats at Imola and Miami and for this reason several updates have been put in place that will debut on the F1-75. According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport to take advantage of the 100 km available on the filming day in Monza last Friday until the last meter Charles Leclerc turned off the car at the end of the straight and the car was then pushed back to the pits in order not to exceed the regulatory 100 km without ‘giving away’ even a few hundred entering the pits at the exit of the Parabolica.

Ferrari should also appear lighter in Catalonia, but this goal may not necessarily be pursued through the renunciation of the ‘transparent’ effect of the livery. According to the Roman newspaper, in fact, the weight reduction was not confirmed due to the sacrifice of the last layer of glossy paintreturned to characterize Ferrari after three ‘opaque’ years from 2019 to 2021.