With reference to the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna, scheduled at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit, ACI and Formula Imola have officially announced that, to date, they have been 94,000 tickets sold over the three days of the event. An important and significant result which, however, still leaves open for fans the opportunity to enjoy this incredible show live, which Ferrari’s victories have further made attractive, with the desired goal of exceeding 100,000 admissions in the three days.

In fact, tickets remain available both for Sunday (circular and some stands) and especially on Saturday and Friday (stands, lawn and circular). In particular, Saturday will be almost a “Unicum” for the Formula 1 season, because the Sprint Race of Formula 1, which takes place in only two other circuits, and because the program is still full of unmissable events with the second Formula 1 test session and the first Formula 2 and Formula 3 races. All these tickets can be purchased exclusively on the website internet Ticketone.it and in authorized sales points Ticketone on the national territory and therefore consequently no ticket office is open on site.