Ferrari has lost a race in Galicia against those they tune cars to look like racing cars rampant horse. A court in A Coruña has acquitted the head of an Arteixo dealership of a crime against industrial property of which Ferrari accused him for being the owner of a Ford Cougar that had been modified inside and out to look like an F430 Scuderia, to which had used emblems and shields of the Italian brand, kilos of putty, elements from other brands and, also, handmade pieces. The court believes that there is no crime because, “even for the least knowledgeable, it is clear that it is not a Ferrari” and because since it was not intended for sale, the competition rules were not violated. “Will the Ferrari brand lose any sales of its exclusive vehicles due to the fact that a second-hand car salesman drives around Arteixo in a Ford Cougar that looks like a Ferrari?” asks the judge. The Italian team believes so, and that is why they asked for a year in prison and 2.1 million in compensation.

The case is not minor for the prestigious Italian firm, one of the most imitated in all types of products. In fact, identical cases can be found on the networks, of Cougars transmuted into Ferraris, and at unique prices. The car in question, very attractive like a Ferrari, was intercepted by the Arteixo Local Police on October 22, 2018, days after it had been acquired and modified from third parties and after having been on the road for five years. The defendant put stickers of his business on it and announced the acquisition on dealer networks: “Newly arrived toy. If you want to see it…”

Ferrari F430 GT.

The owner claimed that he never thought he could pass the car off as a Ferrari, that he never had any thought of selling it, much less as a Ferrari, and that the only thing it had were yellow stickers with the prancing horse, that he used it “solely as a car.” of management” and for just 12 days. In fact, he alleged that his dealership was only for “low-medium range cars” and that in that second-hand market he could even harm the Ferrari.

What the judge is clear about is that the car appears to be a Ferrari if you don’t look closely, but if you examine it more closely or simply listen to the engine, you see that it is not. “Even the emblems were of poor quality and the colors of the flag were different, which did not belong to the Italian one, but to the Chilean one. Likewise, there were simulated parts that did not actually have their proper function, such as brake calipers and discs. Or the rearview mirrors, which did not fold,” it is said.

The Criminal Court number 3 of A Coruña considers in the ruling (an appeal is still possible) that, although the conduct of the dealership owner is not exemplary, it is not criminal either, because he was not going to sell the car nor did he have to know how strict it is. Ferrari in the registration and patent of all its drawings, designs, parts…

The tenor of the ruling is reflected in the rhetorical questions that the judge writes in it: “Perhaps the use of a ‘tuned’ car (…) that even to the least knowledgeable is clearly evident is not a Ferrari, Does it violate the rules of the competition? Is the Ferrari brand going to lose any sales of its exclusive vehicles because a second-hand car salesman drives around Arteixo in a Ford Cougar that looks like a Ferrari? “Are we really seeking a prison sentence that includes, in addition, the payment of no less than 2,100,000 euros for the reputational damage caused by the accused to the image of the brand?”

For the judge, the car and the use given to it “fits more with the principle of insignificance than that of typicality, without the slightest hint of harm to the interests of consumers.”

