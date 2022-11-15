No infringement of copyright or industrial property right. The sentence 32408 of the Court of Cassation has rejected the appeal of Ferrari Spa against Brumm, an English company specializing in the production of models which had been accused by the Maranello car manufacturer of having damaged the brand’s image by using the Prancing Horse on its creations. Instead, the judges agreed with the British company, not even repenting of an act of unfair competition. The Italian brand was even sentenced to pay compensation for the damages caused by the legal dispute in terms of the cancellation of orders and the return of goods.

There Court of Appeals of Bologna, in particular, had recognized that “the faithful reproductions of the Ferrari cars made by Brumm have not caused any harm, even potential, to the functions of the Ferrari brands, since, on the contrary, evidence to the contrary has emerged in court”. To tip the needle of justice in favor of the English company a not insignificant detail: some of the faithful reproductions of the Cavallino models are even exhibited in the Ferrari gallery in Maranello, as well as several reviews of Brumm’s creations present in Ferrari magazines world. The use of the logo of the Italian car manufacturer by Brumm would therefore not have damaged the Modena brand in any way, with the sentence which also clarified the presence of the Prancing Horse on the packaging of the model cars, justifying its presence “because it is affixed next to to the Brumm brand”.

It was of no use Ferrari’s attempt to go to the Court of Justice which previously ruled on a similar lawsuit between Opel and Autec. On that occasion, the ruling had stated that “the affixing of a sign, which is identical to a registered trade mark in particular for motor vehicles, on models of vehicles bearing the trade mark in question, in order to faithfully reproduce those vehicles, is not intended to provide an indication relating to a characteristic of the these models, but it is only an element of the faithful reproduction of the original vehicles.”