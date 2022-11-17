The weekend in Brazil confirmed the clear progress made in recent months by Mercedes. In fact, the Brackley team conquered the Interlagos track, winning both the Sprint and Sunday races. George Russell’s triumph – the first of the season for the Silver Arrows – was completed by Lewis Hamilton’s second place, giving the Anglo-German team a one-two that had not even been achieved since the 2020 season. On the San Paolo circuit, however, also the Ferrari showed interesting signs, making Mexico’s disastrous performance forgotten.

Mercedes’ growth in performance, however, does not seem to scare the Maranello team principal Matthias Binotto in view of what will be the 2023 season. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 in fact, the Ferrari home number recalled how the Prancing Horse team has already been working on the 2023 project for some time. Words that suggest that Ferrari is convinced it can open the next championship with a certain gap over the direct team by Toto Wolff.

“Mercedes danger in view of 2023? We at Ferrari have been focusing on the 2023 car and its development for some time now – claimed Binotto – we stopped development of the F1-75 very early, while they continued to bring updates to both Austin and Mexico. Not surprisingly, they’ve come to battle with us – he concluded – this also means that in the coming years more and more teams will fight for the best positions“. We will only be able to find out who was right next March, on the occasion of the first race of the new year.