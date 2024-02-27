The anti Red Bull?

On Saturday in Bahrain, a day earlier than usual to respect the month of Ramadan which will begin on March 10, Formula 1 will take to the track to open the 2024 season with the first GP of the year. After the three days of testing in Bahrain one of the most anticipated teams is Ferrari, which according to many forecasts could present itself at the starting line 'before the others' behind Red Bull. The hope in Maranello is to be able to try to worry the team of Milton Keynes and Max Verstappen, fresh from a year of absolute domination.

In view of Sakhir's appointment, the Cavallino team principal, Frederic Vasseur, tried to chart the course for the new season, which will be his second in this role. Strengthened by the data collected during the tests, Ferrari's mission will be to show courage to challenge rival teams head-on. “After covering the distance of over seven Grands Prix in testing, the time has finally come to play with our cards exposed“, declared the French manager.

The courage to dare

“Starting from Thursday in free practice we will see the true values ​​on the field and we will understand the real extent of the work done by us and our opponents – continued Vasseur – Charles and Carlos confirmed that they are comfortable behind the wheel of the SF-24 and this was exactly the objective we set ourselves when we started designing the single-seater“.

“We will compete with very strong and fierce rivals – concluded the number one on the Ferrari wall – and I want to see the same approach from us with which we ended last season. We must not be afraid to dare if we believe that a certain choice can make a difference to our performance. The car seems competitive, Charles and Carlos were in excellent form and I see the whole team very focused: we are determined to get a good result“.