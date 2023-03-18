A Red Bull with wings

What we saw in the tests, in the Bahrain race and in the free practice sessions of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​suggests that the world cup 2023 has already clearly taken the lead in Milton Keynes, home of the Red Bull. The Anglo-Austrian team continues to throw water on the fire, both for the performance of last season, which initially had recorded a superiority then vanished by Ferrari, and for the penalties on the developments that will affect it during the course of the year. Several times the top management of the team have recounted their firm intention to collect as many points as possible in this first part of the championship, to protect themselves from nasty surprises.

Win 23 races

As often happens, Formula 1 and the statements that gravitate around it are rarely marked by balance. And so, on the sidelines of Sakhir, both George Russell and Toto Wolff of Mercedes explained that Red Bull is able to conquer all races on the calendar. This time it was him who took on the unprecedented role of firefighter Helmut Marko: “It would be something extraordinary, but that’s not realistic. There are also the Sprints and then last year we saw that in Brazil the track data didn’t match the simulator and we couldn’t do much. Or even in Austria, where Leclerc managed tire wear much better than us”.

The return of the rivals

It is no mystery that Mercedes and Ferrari are going through a period of crisis. Marko explained: “We have done our job well. We tweaked some things from last year’s car and were very surprised to see that Ferrari had the same problems as last season and Mercedes had even bigger ones“. In the interview given to RacingNews365he then concluded: “Not sure how fast it will take to solve problems. But in my opinion Mercedes can do it faster than Ferrari, but we will have to deal with the budget cap. As a result, they will not be able to build a B version of their single-seater.”commented the former Austrian driver with confidence.