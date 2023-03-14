Ferrari, Marko confirms improvements to the engine

Among the few happy notes of the Bahrain Grand Prix for Ferrari fans was certainly the top speed of the power unit. Both in the tests and in the race weekend, the two SF-23s reached much higher peaks than the F1-75, which instead had difficulty contrasting the Honda on the straight. This winter, the problem of the power unit’s power has been solved, at least in terms of pure delivery. Then there is the reliability to be fixed, but the nature of the problem that stopped Leclerc was different compared to the critical issues of 2022 which concerned the turbocharger group and the connecting shaft: according to what transpires from Ferrari circles, it did not go down the heat engine, but the control unit (and therefore the electrical part), already replaced before the start. In the hope (for the Ferraristi) that they are just youthful problems, Helmut Marko believes that the Cavallino has the most powerful power unit on the grid.

Mark’s words

“We do not have exact power unit numbers, but based on various comparisons and information, we believe the Ferrari engine is the most powerful“, the Red Bull adviser told a Formel1.de. “Then there are Honda and Mercedes, who are very close, while Renault is last“.

Degradation problem

However, the biggest issue remains that of tire degradation, in Bahrain superior not only to Red Bull but also to Aston Martin: “Top speed has improved significantly, but Crucially, tire wear hasn’t improved at all. Indeed, I would say that it is almost worse than usMarko added.

Penalty already in Jeddah?

The regulation allows the use of two control units and as many battery packs during the season: which is why, unless Ferrari manages to recover the replaced control unit before departure, Leclerc will have to serve a penalty already in Saudi Arabia. There is no information regarding the condition of the battery. If only the control unit was replaced, the penalty positions would be ten, while if a third battery were to be fitted as well, the penalty would rise to twenty.