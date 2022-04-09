In addition to its new layout, much faster and spectacular on paper, Melbourne made a lot of talk on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix for the choice to allow the use of the DRS at four different points on the track. Before PL3 this morning, however, the Federation took a step back eliminating – for safety reasons – the section between curves 8 and 9probably at the insistence of some drivers including Fernando Alonso.

The movable wing allows to reduce the drag in the points allowed, limiting the phenomenon of the porpoising which is in Australia seemed to accentuate on some cars, including Ferrari and Mercedes. The decision to probably eliminate the DRS area in which the highest speeds are reached could penalize the Cavallino in this sense, especially in terms of qualifying.

On the eve of qualifying, the team principal Mattia Binotto expressed himself on the issue: “The DRS has certainly affected performance so far on the flying lap as regards the rebound of our car on the straight, while we have to see what will happen in the race. I think that, depending on the more or less new tires, the situation could be different: it is up to us to optimize the package at our disposal ”.

Binotto then spoke about the overall performance of the last free sessions: “The field is quite narrow, according to what we saw in the morning. It will be a very difficult qualifying and weekend for the drivers and cars, especially now that the wind has picked up. It took some time to regain confidence and feeling with the car and this will be a very important aspect, especially in qualifying. McLaren got very closeespecially if we look at the first two races, and I expect them to be in the fight ”.

To close, a thought onspeaker upgrade introduced in yesterday’s free practice: “For us it was a test to collect useful data in view of the rest of the season. Now we will analyze everything and make our choice for the future ”.