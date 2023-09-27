The first Ferrari Legacy Tour kicks off today, an event dedicated exclusively to owners of the most famous models in Ferrari’s history. The first edition of this exciting tour will start today in Forte dei Marmi and will be entirely dedicated to an icon of motoring: the Ferrari F40.

There will be 40 examples of this historic model that will take part in an adventurous journey lasting five days, crossing the majestic Apuan Alps and the evocative Tuscan countryside, before reaching the homeland of the Maranello company. Tour participants, coming from every corner of the world, will be warmly welcomed at the Ferrari factories by the Vice President, Eng. Piero Ferrari, sharing two days full of exclusive events, visits and unique experiences.

The Ferrari F40, created on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the company in 1987, was the last car to have the “signature” of its founder. In response to Enzo Ferrari’s desire, a car was developed that represented the pinnacle of technology of the time, but at the same time a return to the origins, when racing cars were also used for road driving. The Ferrari F40, extremely derived from the 308 GTB and the prototype known as the 288 GTO Evoluzione, is a masterpiece of engineering and style, which continues to fascinate the collective imagination as a symbol of a golden age of motoring.

The Ferrari Legacy Tour represents a unique opportunity for participants to live an extraordinary experience behind the wheel of their F40s and for all motoring enthusiasts to witness an unforgettable show. The thrill of seeing as many as 40 Ferrari F40s in action, driven by their proud owners, along the panoramic roads of the Apuan Alps and the Tuscan countryside, will truly be a breathtaking experience. It will be like going back in time, immersing yourself in the unique atmosphere of an era when dream cars sped along the roads.

Tour participants will be able to share their passion for the Ferrari F40, exchanging stories and advice with other enthusiasts from all over the world. This exclusive event represents a unique opportunity to enjoy the wonders of Tuscany and to experience the very essence of Italian motoring.

The first Ferrari Legacy Tour dedicated to the Ferrari F40 promises to be an unforgettable experience for both participants and lucky spectators who will have the opportunity to admire this fleet of legendary cars in motion. It is a tribute to the history and legacy of one of the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world, which continues to enchant four-wheel lovers with its surprising and timeless creations.