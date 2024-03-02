Many factors behind the two tenths of delay

33rd pole position for Max Verstappen in his career in Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix which saw the Ferraris excel in Q1 and Q2 only to then miss out in the decisive moment, Q3. The shot remains in the tank and the regrets increase if we consider that the time set by Leclerc in Q2 would have been enough to regulate the three-time world champion. Various factors separated Verstappen and Leclerc by two tenths. Max with great skill found a perfect trail starting the lap and then 'limited himself' to making no mistakes by putting together the best lap of his Qualifying. Leclerc, however, made a mistake in Turn 11 and then paradoxically did not find the best feeling with the new tire compared to the slightly used one used in the first run.

“There is always Verstappen in front; there is always Leclerc in contention for pole. The photograph from the eve looks a lot like others, widely seen in 2023, with roles sometimes reversed. But in Charles' disappointed expression, the regret for a last imperfect attack does not affect the perception of being able to run in an unprecedented sweep – writes Giorgio Terruzzi on Corriere della Sera – Max remains the master of the ball, alert, glacial, impeccable when it comes to taking a penalty. Said with honesty and realism, envy remains, mixed with a pinch of impatience, to provide the key ingredient for those who hope for real uncertainty, the same tension of qualifying until the end of the race.”

“There is a ghost pole that wanders among the festively decorated palm trees of the Sakhir paddock and Ferrari has to settle for that. Charles Leclerc set the best time in qualifying for the first GP of the season, 1'29″165, 14 thousandths faster than Max Verstappen, yet today in Bahrain he will start second, alongside the world champion – the incipit of the service de The print edited by Jacopo d'Orsi – once the disappointment has faded, we advise Charles to quickly find his smile again: there is certainly no need to bother Lourdes like a few months ago, 2024 promises much better. The fact that it is a joke to place close to Verstappen, who was also good at stealing a handful of thousandths by taking advantage of Oscar Piastri's slipstream at the start of the lap which gave him pole number 33, is a good starting point after all.”

The columns of Republic signed by Alessandra Retico they read as follows: “A pole against disorder. Rags are flying in the house, the boss has ended up on the grill for a poisoned investigation, there has also been a car still to be winterized and above all a crowd of pursuers around who are attacking the kingdom. So, here is Max. He will also be more human and less alone, the world champion. But he is still the usual Verstappen. When everything goes (almost) wrong, he meets himself and luck. A wake at the right time at the right point (Oscar Piastri's McLaren) and voilà, he gets the first pole start of the year. The 33rd of his career, the 3rd in the Bahrain desert, certainly one of the most competitive, with everyone sniffing his wings starting with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.”