Leclerc, nothing more could be done in Austria

On the one hand the bitterness for second place, on the other the awareness of not being able to do more than that. Charles Leclerc he is one who is not satisfied with the place of honor, but has enough intelligence to understand that the SF-23 in Austria could not give him a penny more performance. Well done, therefore, the Monegasque in maximizing the result both in qualifying and in the race and thus obtaining 18 points which count more for morale than for the standings. These are his impressions after the Red Bull Ring GP.

Leclerc’s words

“I would have preferred first place, but that’s okay. The most important thing is that the updates brought here have gone in the right direction, we have learned a lot and we will try to take another step at Silverstone. We are coming out of the tunnel, and also in the team we all feel good, fresh and motivated“, declared the Monegasque a Sky Sports F1. “We push on the track just like the guys push like beasts in the factory, and I’m happy. TO Silverstone we’ve often had good results, it’s one of my favorite tracks and I will do everything to aim for victory. We hope to have more good results in the next races, but we have to be realistic: Red Bull was very ahead again today“.

“Compared to yesterday I am much happier. Yesterday I struggled a lot, while Friday was a better day in which the feeling was good. The first stint was all about tire degradation, so we knew we had to keep a bit of a margin at the start to push towards the end, and then I had to regain the confidence I had lost yesterday. Little by little the good pace returned, and in terms of results could not have done better. We’ve maximized everything, and that’s the bright spot. The updates are working well and have been a step forward, although it is clear that there is still a lot of work to be done“.

“It is too early to say that we are becoming the second force, but we have taken a step in the right direction. I think the Aston Martins and Mercedes also struggled more than they should, McLaren was very strong and we mustn’t come to hasty conclusions, but we made progress“, continued the Monegasque, who then identified the way to improve in wet conditions, like those of yesterday. “In my opinion, the problem in the wet is due to how I set up the car: I like a more aggressive car, with a very light rear, and with slicks on a partially wet track it becomes really difficult to drive. I have to figure out how to anticipate these conditions and give the car a better setup, because it’s too aggressive for those conditions“.