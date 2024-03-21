Close in Qualifying, further apart in the Race

After the week's break, F1 returns to Australia for the third round of the season. For now, Red Bull has been uncatchable in both Qualifying and the Race, Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari for now they have 'only' stolen a point from Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez by setting the fastest lap in Saudi Arabia with the help of the DRS 'offered' by the lapped Daniel Ricciardo.

In Bahrain, pole position seemed within reach for Leclerc, in Saudi Arabia, however, Verstappen set a sensational lap in the first run in Q3 (faster than Hamilton's pole position in 2021) defined by the Dutchman “a lap like the one in 2021 without the mistake at the last corner”. Leclerc was no exception in the second run signing his best partialsbut that time was 'only' worth the front row.

Even in Australia Leclerc expects a script similar to that of Sakhir and Gedda: “I think we will be further in Qualifying and a little further away in the Race – the words of the Ferrari driver who is not optimistic looking to the future thanks to the trend shown by the Maranello Scuderia from the second half of 2023 onwards – I have no doubt that we are working well and in the right direction, not only in the last two races, but for 6-7 months now. However, we are not talking about a gap of a tenth, but three or four which is a lot, but in the factory they know what to focus on to try to close this gap as soon as possible”.