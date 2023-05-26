Step forward

The Friday by Charles Leclerc in the narrow streets of his home, in Monte Carlo, he was two-faced: disappointing in the morning, with the fifth fastest time of the session a good seven tenths behind teammate Carlos Sainz; decidedly more positive in the afternoonwhen the idol of the Monegasque public took his Ferrari to second place, just 65 thousandths behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, who in turn improved a lot from PL1 to PL2.

Duel with Verstappen

The reigning world champion indicated that his RB19 has a minor “drivability” compared to Ferraribut on the other side even Leclerc didn’t appear completely satisfied with his SF-23. The steps forward made between the first and second rounds appeared evident, but another step is still needed to achieve the third pole position in a row on his home track according to the #16.

Half satisfaction

“It was a complicated day because the car still doesn’t behave exactly as we would like – recognized the vice world champion – we need to look closely at the data and work further on the set-up of the car to make sure we have the right feeling for tomorrow”.

Only the qualification counts

The curse that binds Leclerc to ‘his’ track is well known: between F2 and F1, the Ferrari driver here has never managed to even get on the podium, despite the fact that for two seasons he has always set the best time on Saturdays. This time too though his and the whole team’s focus will be on the performance to be extracted in Q3in the hope that this time the strategies don’t knock him out in the race: “We haven’t tested anything yet for the race – he concluded – because here the qualification is fundamental and must be prepared in the best possible way“.