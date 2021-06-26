Mattia Binotto had admitted it after the French GP that Ferrari is all concentrated on the 2022 single-seater, but this does not mean that in the next Grand Prix we will see some small innovations, the result of a development that had been thought of before the staff directed by Enrico Cardile focused exclusively on next year’s car.

It should therefore come as no surprise that yesterday in the first free practice session of the Styrian GP the Scuderia introduced a modification to the fund on the SF21 driven by Charles Leclerc that was designed not for the Red Bull Ring, but for the Grand Prix. Brittany scheduled at Silverstone on the weekend of 18 July.

This is not a big change, given that in the L-cut sidewalk portion the Cavallino’s aerodynamics have introduced three flow deviators that have the task of directing the air towards the outside of the rear wheel, in order to make it more efficient the bottom.

Detail of the bottom of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF21 with the three added flow deflectors Photo by: Uncredited Detail of the standard bottom of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Uncredited

The solution, available in a single copy, was entrusted to Charles Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz worked with the standard version that will be used during the Austrian weekend. The change, in fact, was an advance of the small package that we will see at Silverstone, where the latest innovations applied to the SF21 should appear.

The image of Giorgio Piola it also shows us the instrumentation that has been mounted on the bottom where the Coca Cola zone opens up: nine small Pitot tubes have been placed in an important area to generate the diffuser load. On the occasion of the eighth round of the 2021 world championship, the usual rakes full of sensors have disappeared, demonstrating that the experimental phase on this year’s single-seaters has practically come to an end.

Red Bull did not hesitate to carry out aerodynamic checks with the flo viz paint to compare the data of the diffuser equipped with the serrations on the Gurney flaps with the version that showed shark teeth only in the outermost part in the rear of the bottom.