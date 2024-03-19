by VALERIO BARRETTA

The SF-24 convinces Leclerc

As much as we try to hide emotions, looks and expressions often betray our soul. Charles Leclerc we just can't mask joy and sadness, trust and discouragement. During the 2023 winter tests, the Monegasque was in fact enraged by a slow SF-23 without anyone understanding why.

Leclerc's words

Leclerc himself retraced those moments well summarized by the photo of the conversation with David Sanchez, in which he saw that it was all a program: “I think we're in a better position than last year. When we put the car down in 2023, it didn't perform as we expected. It was therefore a bit difficult to understand where the problem came from, we identified it later“, these are the words of the Monegasque a FanNationpart of the Sports Illustrated. “From then on, we could focus on the development of the car“.

Those of a year ago are sensations that Leclerc has now put behind him: “This year, however, there is nothing wrong with the car. At least it does everything we expect, which is a good starting point. And we can focus on growing him right away, which gives me confidence that the development rate will be better than last year“.

Towards Melbourne

Now, in Australia, Leclerc is called upon to make up for one of the most disappointing races of 2023, which saw him out of contention already at turn 3 of the first lap, following a contact with Lance Stroll. Even if he had been in the race, he could hardly have been a threat to Max Verstappen. Which also starts as favorite on Sunday, but Ferrari has shown in the first two grands prix that it can at least play a stable role as a second force, ready to take advantage of any blunders at Red Bull.