14 front row starts and nine pole positions, but ‘just’ 11 podiums and three victories. The summary of the 2022 season of Charles Leclerc and of Ferrari it is also, if not above all, in these numbers. The difference in results collected by the Maranello team and in particular by the young Monegasque talent between qualifying and the race was evident. Despite some avoidable mistakes made by Leclerc himself, for example in the races at Imola and especially at Paul Ricard, it was above all the team that sinned on Sunday. In fact, the Prancing Horse has often left something to be desired in terms of strategies (Monte Carlo, Silverstone and Budapest are the most obvious examples) and on other occasions (Barcelona and Baku) it was reliability that let the #16 of the red stranded.

During an interview given to the site The Racein which he retraced the entire championship that saw him become vice world champion, Leclerc indicated precisely in the race the moment of the weekend in which Ferrari will have to raise the level starting next March. “Our main goal now is to become a better team on Sunday – underlined Leclerc, turning his thoughts to what the 2023 season will be – and this includes all areas. You have to make good calls, have a good strategy, good communication and good tire management. It’s all one set of things and I think step by step we are working on all these different aspects“.

In the course of his career, Leclerc has not so far been particularly lucky to convert the pole positions obtained into victories. In fact, of his 18 pole positions, only four have turned into victories. His latest success, that of the 2022 Austrian GP, ​​instead came from starting from the second starting position.