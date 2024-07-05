FP1 fundamentals for the comparison between the SF-24

The first free practice session was probably one of the key moments for the rest of the season. Ferrari. The Maranello team, for once blessed by the weather, was able to complete an intense program of comparative work between the two cars, with Leclerc taking to the track the most updated version of the SF24, so to speak, while Sainz lapped with the aerodynamic configuration prior to the Barcelona package.

We have already explained why this is a particularly delicate moment for the Maranello team, and evidently, the need to find a solution to the problems that have emerged as soon as possible is such that even some free practice sessions have to be sacrificed in order to collect data from the track. Although the programs of the individual laps were not perfectly identical between the two drivers, it is possible, by making a careful comparison and weighing the data collected, draw some conclusions even with the data at our disposal alone, given that some trends are sufficiently macroscopic to be able to be grasped even without the details of the load cells and the various sensors of the single-seaters.

Visually the rebound on Leclerc in the fast section was remarkable

First of all, it must be said that even from the simple onboard images, some differences were easily visible to the naked eye, first of all the aerodynamic rebound, a phenomenon abundantly present on Leclerc’s single-seater and practically absent from Sainz’s. The impression is that in the fairly constant radius curves the phenomenon is present but less impactful, but in the entire central sector the difference in the behaviour of the single-seater is clearwith the rear end tending to break up in the middle of the curve, precisely at the points where the bounce becomes more accentuated. The impression, therefore, is that one of the reasons why the Maranello engineers were unable to predict the recurrence of the phenomenon or see it in the tunnel simulations, is that there is a strong component of the car’s dynamics that triggers it, while in stable conditions the problem loses at least an order of magnitude. The bumps of Barcelona, ​​the dips of Austria evidently acted as a catalyst for the triggering of the hopping, while the very smooth asphalt of Silverstone helps the SF24 to defend itself from the phenomenon, until it reaches the central sector where the violence of Copse first, and immediately after the section of continuous load transfer of the Maggots-Becketts-Chapel sequence puts the system in clear crisis. The data largely confirm what has been observed so far. In fact, we took the readings of the best lap on hard tyres by both Ferrari drivers and, as usual, compared them.

Very aggressive engine mapping for Sainz, Leclerc with good load at medium-low speeds

Looking at the graph, the first premise is clearly that the two drivers completed the lap with clearly different Power Unit mappings, with Carlos Sainz able to push almost to the maximum even on an engine level (obviously to collect data even in pushed conditions). You can see it already from the first braking at turn 3, and then throughout the exit of turn 5 on the straight towards Brooklands and Luffield. Already in this last turn, 7, you can see that at medium-low speeds, in a very long curve with fairly constant lateral load, Leclerc’s updated version of the SF24 produces a quantity of aerodynamic load that appears greater than that of Sainz’s Ferrari, confirming what Ferrari itself declared on the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix, that is, that the new package brought an increase in load even at medium-low speeds. From the exit of Luffield onwards, however, the troubles begin for Leclerc (and for the updates of the red car). At Copse the Monegasque passes a good 5 km/h slower than his teammate and lifts his foot off the accelerator significantly more than Sainz, and then at the entrance to Maggots the hardest section of all begins, with Sainz suffering from a lower load than Becketts but with an absolutely superior car stability, so much so that the passage at Chapel with the entry into the Hangar Straight sees the Spaniard pass even 9 km/h faster than Leclerc. In the following Stowe curve however we find the load of the updated SF24, considering that the passage in the demanding turn 15 of the English track is a fairly clear indicator of the levels of aerodynamic load of the single-seaters. Once again a smooth track and a soft and constant radius curve slow down the triggering of the aerodynamic rebound and allow Leclerc to pass 6 km/h faster, to then enter the final stretch and the final chicane at very low speed, where, at that point, the mechanics take over the aerodynamics, and once again Sainz finds even greater performance. The behavior at turns 16-17 (but also seen previously at turn 4) also seems to indicate that the difficulties due to the aerodynamic rebound force a non-ideal set-up from a mechanical point of view, in an attempt to make the phenomenon at least manageable, and therefore Sainz’s car appears with more fluid and natural passages in the particularly slow sections. That Ferrari has a problem to solve is therefore clear, and this session confirmed that the work in Maranello is busily underway. We will see if the weather, threatening rain, will allow a second clean session, how Ferrari will exploit it to try to advance in his understanding of the package and how the Maranello team will work to find a solution.