Ferrari, Leclerc towards Singapore

The last time Charles Leclerc gave the real impression of being able to win a Grand Prix in Formula 1 dating back to the Grand Prix of Singapore of 2022, when he beat Sergio Perez by 22 thousandths only to then surrender to the Mexican in the race, after having searched for every opening throughout the grand prix. Twelve months later the distances have changed: Red Bull is still in the lead, but Ferrari is much further away and now it can only hope to compete for second place in the constructors’ standings together with Mercedes and Aston Martin. According to the Monegasque, it is unlikely that the SF-23 will repeat the performance of Monza this weekend: however, Leclerc really likes this circuit and hopes to be able to make a difference.

Leclerc’s words

“It’s difficult to know, because on low downforce circuits we seem to be strong while on high downforce ones we struggle more. From this we can understand that we could have a little more difficulty, but it must also be said that we had a lot of inconsistency between the teams on the high downforce circuits. For this reason it is complicated to say in which position we will be“.

“It’s a street circuit, let’s hope the driver can make the difference, it’s the type of track I prefer, so I hope he can go fast and get a good result for the team. I love citizens: Singapore, Monaco and Baku are my favorite circuits on the calendar. Then here we race at night and it is therefore special. I really liked the four corners that they deleted, but the situation is the same for everyone. Furthermore, this new layout could help overtaking, so it’s a cut that I accept. The track will be faster, but not enough to allow us to use the Monza wing”.

“We come from a weekend in which we were the second force, and we know that this weekend will be everything different. I think in the end we will be very close with Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin. The Ferrari of 2024? It will be a different car than the one we are using today, where many information and concepts that we have learned this season and are still understanding will converge. You have to be patient: as frustrating as it may be, my job is to give 100% in every condition. It’s clear that I would like to find myself in conditions where I can always fight for victories and the podium, but weekends like Zandvoort and Monza are still beautiful because you have the feeling of taking steps in the right direction.“.