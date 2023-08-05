Leclerc-Ferrari: the details of the new agreement

Although the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has declared that the negotiations with the drivers – both of their contracts expiring at the end of 2024 – would start not before the winter, in the last few days it has emerged several rumors relating to the fact that in reality Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are now at an advanced stage in the negotiations to formalize the renewal of the Monegasque ace with the Scuderia di Maranello.

Leclerc had already signed a five-year contract with the Reds in 2019 after having played a remarkable debut season in which he signed seven pole positions – none like him in that year – and two victories in the space of 8 days in Belgium and at Monza. The ‘tradition’ of the five-year renewal in all likelihood it will be respected, but the contract is quite complex.

As reported by the newspaper sportune.20minutes.frindeed, the renewal of Leclerc with Ferrari a 2+3 formula will follow regarding the sports seasons. The first two-year period, 2025-2026, does not include exit clauses. In 2026, F1 is expected to undergo a significant regulatory revolution with the advent of the new power units, a new zero year that could see some teams get the new single-seater right on target unlike others. In 2022 Ferrari showed up in excellent shape for the appointment with a Copernican revolution, in 2014 however it was not like this.

For this reason, the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons include exit clauses based on performance and results that will eventually allow Charles Leclerc to free himself from the contract that will bind him to the Maranello team. As for the salary, the total agreement is around 185 million euros overall with an upward trend to possibly reward Leclerc’s loyalty in the face of a hypothetically non-world title car. The remuneration could be so ‘unbalanced’ as to envisage the payment of a staggering amount of 50 million euros in 2029.